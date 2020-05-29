Menu
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5134088
  • Stock #: C163229
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB5GU169732
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

