2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

38,000 KM

Details

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 45

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 45

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8136676
  • Stock #: 8941
  • VIN: WDDSJ5CB3GN288941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45
Cosmos Black
38,000 Kms
Stock#8941

This Mercedes-Benz CLA45 comes to us with just over 37,000 Kilometres. The Cosmos black exterior with the black leather and microfibre interior perfectly suits this compact sedan. This C:A45 comes well optioned , which includes heated seats, collision warning, blind sport monitor, front and rear parking sensors with rear camera, red seat belts, 18" aftermarket rims and carbon fibre interior trim pieces.

Powering this Mercedes is a 2.0L Turbo Inline-4 making a whopping 375 Horsepower and 350 LB-FT of torque. This is run through a 7-speed transmission and Mercedes' 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. All of this resorts to a German compact sedan that launches itself to 100km/h in just over 4 seconds.

This car comes with a clean, local no accidents Carfax.


We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

