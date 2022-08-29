Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

Passenger

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Passenger

Passenger

Location

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024139
  • Stock #: 2593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

120,000 Kilometres
White
Stock#

This Mercedes-Benz Metris comes to us with just over 120,000 Kilometres. The White exterior with black cloth is a blank canvas for your companies logo or to simply have it as a people mover. This mid-size van has room for a driver and 6 additional occupants while still having room in the rear for storage. It also has features such as rear view camera, Air-conditioning, power mirrors and windows, towing package, rear barn doors and steering wheel controls.

This Metris is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo which provides ample power to get even a fully loaded van up to speed.

Recently serviced and detailed, this van needs nothing but a new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

