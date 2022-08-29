$31,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Passenger
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9024139
- Stock #: 2593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
120,000 Kilometres
White
Stock#
This Mercedes-Benz Metris comes to us with just over 120,000 Kilometres. The White exterior with black cloth is a blank canvas for your companies logo or to simply have it as a people mover. This mid-size van has room for a driver and 6 additional occupants while still having room in the rear for storage. It also has features such as rear view camera, Air-conditioning, power mirrors and windows, towing package, rear barn doors and steering wheel controls.
This Metris is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo which provides ample power to get even a fully loaded van up to speed.
Recently serviced and detailed, this van needs nothing but a new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.