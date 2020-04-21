2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
2016 Mercedes-Benz S63
25,000 Kms
Obsidian Black
V8 Twin-turbo 4Matic
Stock#6561
This Mercedes S63 AMG comes to us from its original owner and shows as a near new vehicle. All servicing is up to date and it comes fitted with a set of brand new tires.
This car comes dressed in Obsidian Black paired with the exterior Carbon Package ($3,500 option). The Carbon theme continues on the interior ($3,500 option) which compliments the beautiful brown exclusive nappa leather.
Upon ordering, almost every box was checked for this S63 bringing its original MSRP to over $200,000! Just some of those options included are the Premium Rear Seating Package (reclining, heated and cooled, rear seats), Rear Entertainment Package (monitors with remotes and headphones), Burmester High end sound system, AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre, Massaging Front Seats, 360* View Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control Plus and many more options.
This German luxury automobile is a local B.C. car with no accidents or claims in its lifetime. This stunning S63 is the best of its kind with unparalleled value in the country!
