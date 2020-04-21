Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller

$94,084

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4889595
  • Stock #: 6561
  • VIN: WDDUG7JB1GA236561
Exterior Colour
Obsidian Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 Mercedes-Benz S63
25,000 Kms
Obsidian Black
V8 Twin-turbo 4Matic
Stock#6561

This Mercedes S63 AMG comes to us from its original owner and shows as a near new vehicle. All servicing is up to date and it comes fitted with a set of brand new tires.

This car comes dressed in Obsidian Black paired with the exterior Carbon Package ($3,500 option). The Carbon theme continues on the interior ($3,500 option) which compliments the beautiful brown exclusive nappa leather.

Upon ordering, almost every box was checked for this S63 bringing its original MSRP to over $200,000! Just some of those options included are the Premium Rear Seating Package (reclining, heated and cooled, rear seats), Rear Entertainment Package (monitors with remotes and headphones), Burmester High end sound system, AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre, Massaging Front Seats, 360* View Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control Plus and many more options.

This German luxury automobile is a local B.C. car with no accidents or claims in its lifetime. This stunning S63 is the best of its kind with unparalleled value in the country!

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranty, Financing and Leasing available.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Night Vision
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Seat-Massage
  • Automatic Parking
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 25,000 KM
$94,084 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz S...
 59,500 KM
$78,957 + tax & lic
2015 Bentley Mulsann...
 27,000 KM
$179,263 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Send A Message