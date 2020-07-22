2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 Mercedes-Benz S550 AMG Package
46,000 Kms
Black
V8 Twin-turbo 4Matic
Stock#3526
This S550 comes to us from its original owner in fantastic condition with a clean and classy specification, dressed in Magnetite Black Metallic exterior with the upgraded Exclusive Package ($4900) Silk Beige & Espresso Brown leather interior option. Other notable options include the AMG Styling Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated/Cooled and Reclining Rear Seats, 19″ AMG wheels with new tires and the Air Balance Package.
It is a local BC car and has remained here with one owner since its delivery in 2016. This car had a left rear collision repair in 2018 totaling $4,495.49 as well as front left side repair totaling $1,221.26 around the same time.
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a beautifully optioned S550 for a fraction of the cost of a new one!
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Warranty, Financing and Leasing available.
We also accept UnionPay and AliPay.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
