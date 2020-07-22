Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

46,000 KM

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5671230
  • Stock #: 3526
  • VIN: WDDUG8FBXGA273526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz S550 AMG Package
46,000 Kms
Black
V8 Twin-turbo 4Matic
Stock#3526

This S550 comes to us from its original owner in fantastic condition with a clean and classy specification, dressed in Magnetite Black Metallic exterior with the upgraded Exclusive Package ($4900) Silk Beige & Espresso Brown leather interior option. Other notable options include the AMG Styling Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated/Cooled and Reclining Rear Seats, 19″ AMG wheels with new tires and the Air Balance Package.

It is a local BC car and has remained here with one owner since its delivery in 2016. This car had a left rear collision repair in 2018 totaling $4,495.49 as well as front left side repair totaling $1,221.26 around the same time.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a beautifully optioned S550 for a fraction of the cost of a new one!

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranty, Financing and Leasing available.

We also accept UnionPay and AliPay.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

