Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI Hardtop

75,514 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mini Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Hardtop

2016 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

Location

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,514KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5812293
  • Stock #: CO06689A
  • VIN: WMWXP7C57G2A44294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CO06689A
  • Mileage 75,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study Recent Arrival! Blue 2016 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Bluetooth & USB Audio, Comfort Access, Dynamic Damper Control, Essentials Package, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Integrated Visual Display, Loaded Package, MINI Connected XL, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Rain Sensor w/Auto Headlamps, Rear Fog Lights, Wired Navigation Package, Wired Package. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

Automatic Transmission
Anthracite Roofliner
Black Roof and Mirror Caps
Essentials Package
17inch Cosmos Spoke Black
Loaded Package
Wired Navigation Package
2 KEYS + BOOKS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mini Langley

2017 MINI Hardtop 3 ...
 43,447 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Cooper Clu...
 70,445 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 2...
 15,015 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mini Langley

Mini Langley

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory