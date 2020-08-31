2016 MINI Hardtop

+ taxes & licensing
604-533-0269
6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
+ taxes & licensing
Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study Recent Arrival! Blue 2016 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Bluetooth & USB Audio, Comfort Access, Dynamic Damper Control, Essentials Package, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Integrated Visual Display, Loaded Package, MINI Connected XL, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Rain Sensor w/Auto Headlamps, Rear Fog Lights, Wired Navigation Package, Wired Package. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2