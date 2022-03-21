2016 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 8 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8928793

8928793 Stock #: L0151

L0151 VIN: 5N1AT2MV7GC730151

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,860 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.