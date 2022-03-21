$CALL+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2016 Nissan Rogue
2016 Nissan Rogue
S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
79,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8928793
- Stock #: L0151
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7GC730151
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Langley.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 79,860 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is a versatile crossover at a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8