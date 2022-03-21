Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

79,860 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2016 Nissan Rogue

S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,860KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8928793
  Stock #: L0151
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV7GC730151

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Langley.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 79,860 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is a versatile crossover at a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

