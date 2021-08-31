Menu
2016 Nissan Versa Note

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2016 Nissan Versa Note

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SR

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SR

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7843281
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP6GL353099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

