2016 Nissan Versa Note

62,000 KM

Details

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2016 Nissan Versa Note

2016 Nissan Versa Note

HB 1.6 SR LOADED

2016 Nissan Versa Note

HB 1.6 SR LOADED

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8095963
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP6GL353099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!   To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572      

Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information

Doc fee: $695

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

