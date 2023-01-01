Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Cayenne

106,660 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

3.6L AWD *Nav, Sunroof, 22 Turbo Style Wheels*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Cayenne

3.6L AWD *Nav, Sunroof, 22 Turbo Style Wheels*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,660KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9450448
  • Stock #: RT1300
  • VIN: WP1AA2A20GKA14734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

1998 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 106,660 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 76,332 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 *...
 38,671 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory