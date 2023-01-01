2016 Porsche Panamera

Sale $77,777 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 3 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10378413

10378413 Stock #: SKPAN02

SKPAN02 VIN: WP0AC2A73GL070149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,350 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.