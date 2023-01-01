$77,777+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2016 Porsche Panamera
2016 Porsche Panamera
Location
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
116,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10378413
- Stock #: SKPAN02
- VIN: WP0AC2A73GL070149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this beautiful 2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo! Fully loaded and only 116,350kms!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5