Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Panamera

116,350 KM

Details Description Features

$77,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$77,777

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Panamera

2016 Porsche Panamera

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Panamera

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1693701023
  2. 1693701028
  3. 1693701033
  4. 1693701037
  5. 1693701042
  6. 1693701046
  7. 1693701051
  8. 1693701056
  9. 1693701060
  10. 1693701064
  11. 1693701068
  12. 1693701073
  13. 1693701076
  14. 1693701081
  15. 1693701085
Contact Seller
Sale

$77,777

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378413
  • Stock #: SKPAN02
  • VIN: WP0AC2A73GL070149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this beautiful 2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo! Fully loaded and only 116,350kms!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2016 Porsche Panamera
116,350 KM
$77,777 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T2...
 93,600 KM
$37,770 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T2...
 90,700 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory