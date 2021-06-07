Menu
2016 RAM 1500

119,722 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

SXT 4x4 Quad 6.5 Box, 5.7L V8, One Owner, BC Truck

SXT 4x4 Quad 6.5 Box, 5.7L V8, One Owner, BC Truck

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,722KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7332881
  • Stock #: B3622(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4GS405775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 119,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean, One Owner BC Truck.. New Tires Just Installed..

2016 Dodge Ram 1500 SXT 4x4, Quad Cab 6.5 Ft. Box, 5.7L V8 Hemi VVT with Fuel Saver MDS, Automatic, Options Include Tow Package, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Side Step Bars, Box Liner, Alloy Wheels and More..

 

Warranty Available.. 119,722 Kms. 

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $29,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3622.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
