+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Super Clean, One Owner BC Truck.. New Tires Just Installed..
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 SXT 4x4, Quad Cab 6.5 Ft. Box, 5.7L V8 Hemi VVT with Fuel Saver MDS, Automatic, Options Include Tow Package, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Side Step Bars, Box Liner, Alloy Wheels and More..
Warranty Available.. 119,722 Kms.
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $29,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3622..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8