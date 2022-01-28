Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

29,700 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Express 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L Hemi V8

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Express 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L Hemi V8

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8253520
  • Stock #: B3733(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT1GG356739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 29,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 29,700 Kms!! Rare!! Regular Cab Short Box 4x4 Truck.. Extra Clean, One Owner with No Accident Claims..

 

2016 Dodge Ram 1500 Express 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft. Short Box, 5.7L VVT V8 Hemi Engine with Fuel Saver MDS, 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Color Matched Bumpers, 20 Inch Wheels and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 29,700 Kms.. 

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $34,900.00.. Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3733.. 

Dealer# 31138. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 109,674 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 SLT 4x...
 18,204 KM
$57,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma T...
 11,522 KM
$64,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory