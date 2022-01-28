Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8253520

8253520 Stock #: B3733(DL#31138)

B3733(DL#31138) VIN: 3C6JR7AT1GG356739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 29,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.