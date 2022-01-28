$34,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2016 RAM 1500
Express 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L Hemi V8
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8253520
- Stock #: B3733(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C6JR7AT1GG356739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 29,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 29,700 Kms!! Rare!! Regular Cab Short Box 4x4 Truck.. Extra Clean, One Owner with No Accident Claims..
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 Express 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft. Short Box, 5.7L VVT V8 Hemi Engine with Fuel Saver MDS, 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Color Matched Bumpers, 20 Inch Wheels and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 29,700 Kms..
!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $34,900.00.. Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3733..
Dealer# 31138.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.