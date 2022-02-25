$30,900+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8367528
- Stock #: B3745(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT5GS356794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 106,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Truck with Only 106,087 Kms.. Very Well Maintained, Service Records on File..
Come With Newer GoodYear Wrangler Duratrac All Terrain Tires..
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Plus, 4x4, Quad Cab 6.6 Box, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Options Include Luxury Group, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, USB And Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 20 Inch Rims with All Terrain Tires and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 106,087 Kms..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Vehicle Features
