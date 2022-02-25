Menu
2016 RAM 1500

106,087 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
SLT

106,087KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8367528
  Stock #: B3745(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1C6RR7GT5GS356794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Truck with Only 106,087 Kms.. Very Well Maintained, Service Records on File..

Come With Newer GoodYear Wrangler Duratrac All Terrain Tires..

 

2016 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Plus, 4x4, Quad Cab 6.6 Box, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Options Include Luxury Group, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, USB And Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 20 Inch Rims with All Terrain Tires and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 106,087 Kms.. 

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $30,900.00.. Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3745.. 

Dealer# 31138. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

