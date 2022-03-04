$34,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2016 RAM 1500
Express 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L, Lifted, 35's
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8624798
- Stock #: B3749(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C6JR7AT6GG304443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 84,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare!! Regular Cab Short Box 4x4 Truck.. No Accident Claims and Only 84,430 Kms..
Extra's Include a 2 Inch Lift, Near New 35 Inch All Terrain Tires, Pocket Style Fender Flares, AFE Cold Air Intake, After Market Exhaust, Tonneau Cover, Remote Start..
2016 Ram 1500 Black Express 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft. Short Box, 5.7L VVT V8 Hemi Engine with Fuel Saver MDS, 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Bluetooth Streaming, Reverse Camera, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Color Matched Bumpers, Spray In Box Liner, 20 Inch Wheels and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 84,430 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $34,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3749..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.