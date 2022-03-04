Menu
2016 RAM 1500

84,430 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Express 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L, Lifted, 35's

2016 RAM 1500

Express 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L, Lifted, 35's

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

84,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8624798
  • Stock #: B3749(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT6GG304443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 84,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare!! Regular Cab Short Box 4x4 Truck.. No Accident Claims and Only 84,430 Kms.. 

Extra's Include a 2 Inch Lift, Near New 35 Inch All Terrain Tires, Pocket Style Fender Flares, AFE Cold Air Intake, After Market Exhaust, Tonneau Cover, Remote Start..  

 

2016 Ram 1500 Black Express 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft. Short Box, 5.7L VVT V8 Hemi Engine with Fuel Saver MDS, 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Bluetooth Streaming, Reverse Camera, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Color Matched Bumpers, Spray In Box Liner, 20 Inch Wheels and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 84,430 Kms.. 

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $34,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3749.. 

Dealer# 31138..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

