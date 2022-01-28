Menu
2016 RAM 2500

202,411 KM

Details Description

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA CANOPY TUNE

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA CANOPY TUNE

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

202,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8268966
  Stock #: 14217
  VIN: 3C6UR5FL1GG209413

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 14217
  Mileage 202,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ram 2500! A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include power windows, automatic dimming door mirrors, a trailer hitch, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

