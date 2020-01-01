+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Introducing the 2016 Ram 3500! Feature-packed and decked out! Top features include leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, a trailer hitch, and power seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
