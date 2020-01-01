Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 3500

169,980 KM

Details Description Features

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie 4WD LB 6SPD MANUAL SUNROOF LIFTED FUEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie 4WD LB 6SPD MANUAL SUNROOF LIFTED FUEL

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6213939
  2. 6213939
  3. 6213939
  4. 6213939
  5. 6213939
  6. 6213939
  7. 6213939
  8. 6213939
  9. 6213939
  10. 6213939
  11. 6213939
  12. 6213939
  13. 6213939
  14. 6213939
  15. 6213939
  16. 6213939
  17. 6213939
  18. 6213939
  19. 6213939
  20. 6213939
Contact Seller

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

169,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6213939
  • Stock #: 13498
  • VIN: 3C63R3JL3GG176387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13498
  • Mileage 169,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ram 3500! Feature-packed and decked out! Top features include leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, a trailer hitch, and power seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Hill Ascent Control
Hydraulic lift
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Custom Conversion
Storage Box
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 79,993 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 3500 SLT CR...
 199,987 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 26,755 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory