Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 3500

167,810 KM

Details Description Features

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Limited Longhorn 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI TUNED HEA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 3500

Limited Longhorn 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI TUNED HEA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 8054971
  2. 8054971
  3. 8054971
  4. 8054971
  5. 8054971
  6. 8054971
  7. 8054971
  8. 8054971
  9. 8054971
  10. 8054971
  11. 8054971
  12. 8054971
  13. 8054971
Contact Seller

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

167,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8054971
  • Stock #: 14124
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL7GG215877

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14124
  • Mileage 167,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ram 3500! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Top features include leather upholstery, voice activated navigation, a bedliner, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 124,810 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 216,840 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Plat...
 186,895 KM
$77,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory