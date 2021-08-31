+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2016 Ram 3500! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Top features include leather upholstery, voice activated navigation, a bedliner, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
