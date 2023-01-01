$59,900+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 3500
SLT Crew Dually Diesel, 5th Wheel Pkg, Must See!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9591445
- Stock #: B3878(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C63RRHL0GG251040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to Find, One Owner Dually in Amazing Condition with No Accident Claims and Low Kms!! Full Service Records Included!! Meticulously Maintained and Cared For!!.. Comes with a Curt 24K Fifth Wheel Package and Near New Tires..
It is also a Stock Truck, No Modifications or Deletes!!
2016 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Luxury Package 4x4, Crew Cab 8 Ft Box Dual Rear Wheels, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including In Box Camera, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Nav Ready, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 4.10 Rear Axle, In Box 7 Pin Wiring, Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Spray in Box Liner, Running Boards and So Much More..
Warranty Available!! Only 123,127 Kms..
!!! WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $59,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
Stock# B3878..
Dealer# 31138
Vehicle Features
