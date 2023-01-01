Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 3500

123,127 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

SLT Crew Dually Diesel, 5th Wheel Pkg, Must See!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 3500

SLT Crew Dually Diesel, 5th Wheel Pkg, Must See!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

  1. 1675794887
  2. 1675794888
  3. 1675794888
  4. 1675794888
  5. 1675794888
  6. 1675794888
  7. 1675794888
  8. 1675794889
  9. 1675794887
  10. 1675794888
  11. 1675794892
  12. 1675794889
  13. 1675794889
  14. 1675794889
  15. 1675794889
  16. 1675794889
  17. 1675794889
  18. 1675794889
  19. 1675794890
  20. 1675794890
  21. 1675794892
  22. 1675794885
  23. 1675794886
  24. 1675794886
  25. 1675794886
  26. 1675794886
  27. 1675794886
  28. 1675794887
  29. 1675794885
  30. 1675794885
  31. 1675794886
  32. 1675794886
  33. 1675794886
  34. 1675794887
  35. 1675794887
  36. 1675794887
  37. 1675794890
  38. 1675794891
  39. 1675794891
  40. 1675794891
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,127KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591445
  • Stock #: B3878(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C63RRHL0GG251040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard to Find, One Owner Dually in Amazing Condition with No Accident Claims and Low Kms!! Full Service Records Included!! Meticulously Maintained and Cared For!!.. Comes with a Curt 24K Fifth Wheel Package and Near New Tires..

It is also a Stock Truck, No Modifications or Deletes!!

 

2016 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Luxury Package 4x4, Crew Cab 8 Ft Box Dual Rear Wheels, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including In Box Camera, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Nav Ready, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 4.10 Rear Axle, In Box 7 Pin Wiring, Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Spray in Box Liner, Running Boards and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available!! Only 123,127 Kms..

 

!!! WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $59,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3878.. 

Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2014 Toyota Tundra S...
 187,237 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 82,909 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Plat...
 83,121 KM
$87,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory