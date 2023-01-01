Menu
2016 RAM 3500

128,371 KM

Details Description Features

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

SLT Diesel, Blacked Out, Sunroof, Lift, Immaculate

2016 RAM 3500

SLT Diesel, Blacked Out, Sunroof, Lift, Immaculate

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,371KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9704956
  • Stock #: B3883(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C63R3DL9GG386083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Available Soon..(Waiting on it's Inspection).. 

This Blacked Out Ram 3500 is in Amazing Condition and Includes a Fox Shock Level LIFT, Fox Shock Dual Steering Stabilizer Kit, Brand New 35 Inch Venom Trail Hunter R/T Tires, Pocket Style Fender Flares, Molded Floor Mats and Full Faux Leather Seat Covers.. One Owner, BC Truck.!!

 

2016 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Luxury Package with the Black Appearance Group,  4x4, Crew Cab, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, In Box Camera, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Nav Ready, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 5th Wheel and Gooseneck Prep Pack, 3.73 Rear Axle, In Box 7 Pin Wiring, Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, 9 Alpine Speakers with Sub Woofer, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Spray in Box Liner, Bed Mat, Tonnaeu Cover and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available!! Only 128,371 Kms..

 

!!! WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $56,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

  

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:  

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3883.. 

Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

