2016 RAM 3500
SLT Diesel, Blacked Out, Sunroof, Lift, Immaculate
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9704956
- Stock #: B3883(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C63R3DL9GG386083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Available Soon..(Waiting on it's Inspection)..
This Blacked Out Ram 3500 is in Amazing Condition and Includes a Fox Shock Level LIFT, Fox Shock Dual Steering Stabilizer Kit, Brand New 35 Inch Venom Trail Hunter R/T Tires, Pocket Style Fender Flares, Molded Floor Mats and Full Faux Leather Seat Covers.. One Owner, BC Truck.!!
2016 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Luxury Package with the Black Appearance Group, 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, In Box Camera, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Nav Ready, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 5th Wheel and Gooseneck Prep Pack, 3.73 Rear Axle, In Box 7 Pin Wiring, Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, 9 Alpine Speakers with Sub Woofer, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Spray in Box Liner, Bed Mat, Tonnaeu Cover and So Much More..
Warranty Available!! Only 128,371 Kms..
!!! WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $56,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
Vehicle Features
