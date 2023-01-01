Menu
2016 RAM 3500

92,247 KM

Details Description Features

$65,900

+ tax & licensing
$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie 4x4 Diesel, AISIN, One Owner, Low Kms!!

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie 4x4 Diesel, AISIN, One Owner, Low Kms!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,247KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9759991
  • Stock #: B3896(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL9GG202663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3896(DL#31138)
  • Mileage 92,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean, One Owner, BC Truck with Only 92,247 Kms and No Accident Claims!! Full Service History On File.. Comes with the 6 Speed AISIN HD Transmission Upgrade ($4,155.00 Option), Auto Level Rear Air Suspension ($1,595.00 Option) and New Goodyear Wrangler Kevlar Tires..

 

2016 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6.6 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, AISIN 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Nav-Ready, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Alpine Premium Sound with Sub, Memory Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tow Package with Power Folding Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Box Liner, Bed Mat, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available!! Only 92,247 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $65,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

  

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:  

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3896.. 

Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

