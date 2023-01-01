$65,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2016 RAM 3500
Laramie 4x4 Diesel, AISIN, One Owner, Low Kms!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$65,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9759991
- Stock #: B3896(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C63R3EL9GG202663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3896(DL#31138)
- Mileage 92,247 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean, One Owner, BC Truck with Only 92,247 Kms and No Accident Claims!! Full Service History On File.. Comes with the 6 Speed AISIN HD Transmission Upgrade ($4,155.00 Option), Auto Level Rear Air Suspension ($1,595.00 Option) and New Goodyear Wrangler Kevlar Tires..
2016 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6.6 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, AISIN 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Nav-Ready, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Alpine Premium Sound with Sub, Memory Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tow Package with Power Folding Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Box Liner, Bed Mat, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars and So Much More..
Warranty Available!! Only 92,247 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $65,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3896..
Dealer# 31138
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.