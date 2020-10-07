2016 Tesla Model X

+ taxes & licensing
20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This Tesla Model X 75D comes to us with only 31,000kms. The exterior is Solid White while the interior is covered in tan leather. This Model X has been optioned with the 22” Silver alloy wheels, Autopilot, 6 seats and the Ultra High Fidelity Sound system.
Driving this All-Electric SUV gives you a feeling of being in a futuristic spaceship with the panoramic front windshield, the humming of the dual motors and the seemingly effortless acceleration to 100km/h in just about 6 seconds. Enjoy this experience all while never having to fill up at the pump!
This Model X comes with a Clean, no claim CarFax and is a local B.C vehicle. It is all charged up and ready to hit the road.
