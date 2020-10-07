Menu
2016 Tesla Model X

31,000 KM

$81,800

+ tax & licensing
$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2016 Tesla Model X

2016 Tesla Model X

75D

2016 Tesla Model X

75D

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5863854
  Stock #: 8883
  VIN: 5YJXCBE22GF008883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***MORE IMAGES TO FOLLOW***

This Tesla Model X 75D comes to us with only 31,000kms. The exterior is Solid White while the interior is covered in tan leather. This Model X has been optioned with the 22” Silver alloy wheels, Autopilot, 6 seats and the Ultra High Fidelity Sound system.

Driving this All-Electric SUV gives you a feeling of being in a futuristic spaceship with the panoramic front windshield, the humming of the dual motors and the seemingly effortless acceleration to 100km/h in just about 6 seconds. Enjoy this experience all while never having to fill up at the pump!

This Model X comes with a Clean, no claim CarFax and is a local B.C vehicle. It is all charged up and ready to hit the road.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
GPS Navigation
Knee Air Bag
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

