2016 Toyota Corolla

2,045 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

S

S

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7531846
  • Stock #: HL21095A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,045 KM

Vehicle Description

JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). Only 2,045 Miles! This Toyota Corolla delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric Seat Trim -inc: leatherette trim, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

