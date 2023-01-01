Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

159,551 KM

Details Description

$17,840

+ tax & licensing
$17,840

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

2016 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$17,840

+ taxes & licensing

159,551KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9749467
  • Stock #: 13UEBA40264
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1GC540264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 13UEBA40264
  • Mileage 159,551 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Private Leasing Available! Infiniti Langley is pleased to offer this vehicle as an OpenRoad certified with benefits like: • Full Mechanical & Safety Inspection • 30-day or 2000km exchange privilege • 90-day or 5000km powertrain warranty Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with purchasing an OpenRoad vehicle! We offer in-house leasing, competitive financing and will ensure every aspect of your purchasing experience is smooth and tailored to your needs. Speak to one of our sales executives today and experience the OpenRoad difference! Price excludes: Documentation fee ($599) & Dealer Prep ($599) GST & PST, Licensing, Insurance and registration costs. Dealer #31235

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

