2016 Toyota Yaris

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 7 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488187

9488187 Stock #: 13UTNA69953

13UTNA69953 VIN: VNKKTUD35GA069953

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 13UTNA69953

Mileage 58,764 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.