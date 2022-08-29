$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Highline
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,193KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9044725
- Stock #: L1794
- VIN: 3VW217AU2GM051794
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,193 KM
Vehicle Description
The Volkswagen GOlf is a benchmark model for all hatchbacks, setting the pace at which they quietly follow in line. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Langley.
It's versatile. It's innovative. And it's a perfect example of how a modern hatchback can think outside the box. Sit inside the ever-versatile Golf and experience just how much style, craftsmanship, and fun-to-drive turbocharged performance can be. The 2016 Golf comes with a turbocharged engine as standard, so you can be sure that it is going to deliver exciting performance on curves, corners, and straightaways no matter how you drive. With a driver focused interior, you'll feel at home straight away thanks to its long list of features. With a touchscreen display, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry and air conditioning - what's not to love? This hatchback has 119,193 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8