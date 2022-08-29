Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

119,193 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,193KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9044725
  Stock #: L1794
  VIN: 3VW217AU2GM051794

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,193 KM

Vehicle Description

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

The Volkswagen GOlf is a benchmark model for all hatchbacks, setting the pace at which they quietly follow in line. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Langley.

It's versatile. It's innovative. And it's a perfect example of how a modern hatchback can think outside the box. Sit inside the ever-versatile Golf and experience just how much style, craftsmanship, and fun-to-drive turbocharged performance can be. The 2016 Golf comes with a turbocharged engine as standard, so you can be sure that it is going to deliver exciting performance on curves, corners, and straightaways no matter how you drive. With a driver focused interior, you'll feel at home straight away thanks to its long list of features. With a touchscreen display, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry and air conditioning - what's not to love? This hatchback has 119,193 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

