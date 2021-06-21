Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi A4

43,362 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 7348064
  2. 7348064
  3. 7348064
  4. 7348064
  5. 7348064
  6. 7348064
  7. 7348064
  8. 7348064
  9. 7348064
  10. 7348064
  11. 7348064
  12. 7348064
  13. 7348064
  14. 7348064
  15. 7348064
  16. 7348064
  17. 7348064
  18. 7348064
  19. 7348064
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,362KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7348064
  • Stock #: P214309
  • VIN: WAUBNAF47HN008408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,362 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarslangley.com/occasion/Audi-A4-2017-id8275677.html

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Steering
Power Memory Seats
Navigation
DUAL EXHAUST
Keyless GO
Alloys
AUTO
PUSH START
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
LED Lights
Paddle Shifting
Audi Pre Sense
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
UP TO 84 MONTHS TERM
2017 AUDI A4 PROGRESSIV QUATTRO ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE
BACK UP CAMERA WITH 360 DEGREE VIEW
PARK ASSIST (FRONT & REAR SENSORS)
OAC LOW INTEREST RATES
OAC $0 DOWN FINANCING
AUTO ON/OFF BALANCE OF AUDI FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS
OAC STOCK # P204074 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2018 Ford Mustang Ec...
 41,397 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e
 39,008 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW M4 Coupe
 34,000 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory