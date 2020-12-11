Menu
2017 Audi Q3

67,888 KM

Details Description

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2017 Audi Q3

2017 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv QUATTRO AWD LEATHER NAVI CAMERA

2017 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv QUATTRO AWD LEATHER NAVI CAMERA

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

67,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6325866
  • Stock #: 13553
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS0HR009210

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include rain sensing wipers, a power seat, a power liftgate, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

