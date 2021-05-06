Menu
2017 Audi Q7

87,800 KM

Details

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv 333HP 8 SPD AUTO

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv 333HP 8 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7088347
  • Stock #: U2245
  • VIN: WA1LAAF76HD027321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 87,800 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this beautiful 2017 Audi Q7 Progessive Edition with Quattro AWD. Powered by the smooth 3.0 TFSI V6 making 333HP and mated to an 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. White exterior with full black leather interior. 7 Passenger seating. This amazing SUV comes loaded with options.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Hatch, Power Moonroof, Power Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, AM/FM Premium Sound with Navigation, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera and 360 Camera, Cruise, and a further long list.

 

Comes with 87,800 pampered km's.

 

To see the CARFAX Report click here.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

