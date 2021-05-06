+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
New to our lot is this beautiful 2017 Audi Q7 Progessive Edition with Quattro AWD. Powered by the smooth 3.0 TFSI V6 making 333HP and mated to an 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. White exterior with full black leather interior. 7 Passenger seating. This amazing SUV comes loaded with options.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Hatch, Power Moonroof, Power Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, AM/FM Premium Sound with Navigation, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera and 360 Camera, Cruise, and a further long list.
Comes with 87,800 pampered km's.
