2017 BMW 328

+ taxes & licensing
Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. AWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Alarm System, Anthracite Roofliner, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Package, Comfort Access, Driver Assistance Package, Driving Assistant, Electric Rear Sunshade, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Glass Sunroof, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, LED Fog Lights, Lights Package, Lumbar Support, M Aerodynamics Package, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Line, M Sport Package, Manual Side Sunshades, On-Board Navigation, Premium Package Enhanced, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Speed Limit Information, Sport Seats, Surround View, Through Loading System, Universal Remote Control, Variable Sport Steering, Wheels: 18" x 8" Lt Alloy M Dble-Spoke (Style 400M), Without Exterior Lines Designation. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
