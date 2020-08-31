Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 328

46,354 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 328

2017 BMW 328

d xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 328

d xDrive Sedan

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 5827574
  2. 5827574
Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,354KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5827574
  • Stock #: PD0032
  • VIN: WBA8F1C50HK825676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Coral Red Dakota Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PD0032
  • Mileage 46,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. AWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Alarm System, Anthracite Roofliner, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Package, Comfort Access, Driver Assistance Package, Driving Assistant, Electric Rear Sunshade, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Glass Sunroof, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, LED Fog Lights, Lights Package, Lumbar Support, M Aerodynamics Package, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Line, M Sport Package, Manual Side Sunshades, On-Board Navigation, Premium Package Enhanced, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Speed Limit Information, Sport Seats, Surround View, Through Loading System, Universal Remote Control, Variable Sport Steering, Wheels: 18" x 8" Lt Alloy M Dble-Spoke (Style 400M), Without Exterior Lines Designation. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

Alpine White
Driver Assistance Package
Premium Package Enhanced
Coral Red Dakota Leather
M Sport Line w/2PP
2 KEYS + BOOKS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2017 Mercedes-Benz A...
 54,859 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 428i xDrive...
 105,856 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 38,321 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory