$30,200 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 6 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7349918

7349918 Stock #: D440242

D440242 VIN: WBA4F9C53HG440242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met

Interior Colour Ivory/Black Dakota Lthr

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # D440242

Mileage 48,642 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features M SPORT PACKAGE Ivory/Black Dakota Leather Black Sapphire Metallic Premium Package Essential Fineline Anthracite Trim w/ Chrome Highlight 2 KEYS + BOOKS Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear) 19inch M Double-Spoke LT Aly, Perf. RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.