2017 BMW 4 Series

62,000 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2017 BMW 4 Series

2017 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe

2017 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9235417
  Stock #: 13UTNA39928
  VIN: WBA4F9C5XHG439928

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Alpine White
  Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 13UTNA39928
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Alpine White
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Premium Package Essential
Brushed Aluminum Trim w/ High-Gloss Black Highlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

