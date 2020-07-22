Menu
2017 BMW X1

61,629 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,629KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5656821
  • Stock #: PD0014
  • VIN: WBXHT3C37H5F83513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Perf. Dkt Lthr w/ Blue Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PD0014
  • Mileage 61,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

Alpine White
M Sport Line
Premium Package Essential
Black Perforated Dakota Leather w/ Blue Stitching
Non-Runflat Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

