6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5814 kilometers below market average! 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Trunk, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Comfort Access, Convenience Telephony w/Smartphone Connectivity, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package Enhanced, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
