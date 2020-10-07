Menu
2017 BMW X1

44,949 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

44,949KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6212580
  Stock #: DF83598
  VIN: WBXHT3C38H5F83598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Perf. Dkt Lthr w/ Blue Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DF83598
  • Mileage 44,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5814 kilometers below market average! 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Trunk, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Comfort Access, Convenience Telephony w/Smartphone Connectivity, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package Enhanced, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

Sport Seats
Harman Kardon Sound System
Ski and Snowboard Bag
Premium Package Enhanced
Mineral White Metallic
Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/ Matte Blue Highlight
Black Perforated Dakota Leather w/ Blue Stitching
M SPORT PKG
2 KEYS + BOOKS
19inch M Lt/Aly Wheel, Double-Spoke 572 M Perf. Tire

