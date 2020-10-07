2017 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Trim Sport Seats

Additional Features Harman Kardon Sound System Ski and Snowboard Bag Premium Package Enhanced Mineral White Metallic Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/ Matte Blue Highlight Black Perforated Dakota Leather w/ Blue Stitching M SPORT PKG 2 KEYS + BOOKS 19inch M Lt/Aly Wheel, Double-Spoke 572 M Perf. Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.