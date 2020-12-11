Menu
2017 BMW X1

27,608 KM

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

27,608KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6330822
  • Stock #: X103713A
  • VIN: WBXHT3C32H5F83208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X103713A
  • Mileage 27,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20515 kilometers below market average! Alpine White 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Trunk, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Comfort Access, Convenience Telephony w/Smartphone Connectivity, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package Enhanced, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

Sport Seats
Premium Package Enhanced
Brushed Aluminum Trim w/ Chrome Highlight
2 KEYS + BOOKS

