$25,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 8 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7184036

7184036 Stock #: X312163A

X312163A VIN: 5UXWX9C3XH0T21411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Sea Blue Met

Interior Colour Black Nevada Lthr w/ Emboss./Contrast Stitch

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # X312163A

Mileage 103,870 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Premium Package Enhanced Deep Sea Blue Metallic Driving Assistant Black Nevada Leather w/ Embossing and Contrast Stitching Satin Aluminum Roof Rails w/ ZJ7 or ZU9 2 KEYS + BOOKS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.