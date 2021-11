$34,900 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 4 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7953857

7953857 Stock #: DW39307

DW39307 VIN: 5UXWX7C3XH0W39307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space Grey Met

Interior Colour Black Nevada Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # DW39307

Mileage 47,405 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features M SPORT PACKAGE 2 keys M Sport Line Premium Package Enhanced Driving Assistant Space Grey Metallic Black Nevada Leather Smartphone Connectivity Package 20inch M Sport Wheel Style 310 M Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB (Offered as Standalone Until 01.04.2017) WiFi Hotspot (Offered as Standalone Until 01.04.2017) Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

