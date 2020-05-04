6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
Recent Arrival! Alpine White 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Protection, Apple CarPlay Preparation, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Comfort Access, Driving Assistant, Front/Rear Park Distance Control, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, Manual Side Sunshades, Park Assistant, Premium Package Enhanced, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Smartphone Connectivity Package, Soft Close Doors, Speed Limit Info, Storage Compartment Package, Surround View, Universal Remote Control, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB. On most aspects of quality, style, exclusivity, and class, the X5 was rated highly by owners. Traction is abundant in inclement weather, the commanding driving position is easy to appreciate, and the X5 inspires plenty of confidence, almost no matter the weather. A comfortable ride on most models, as well as a generous cargo hold and plenty of at-hand storage for smaller items helps round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca This vehicle is safety inspected and reconditioned to luxury standards! Contact or visit BMW Langley for your exclusive viewing and test drive today! (Doc fee $495, $595 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
