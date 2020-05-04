Menu
2017 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Watch This Vehicle

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

Contact Seller

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,907KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4977867
  • Stock #: P02624
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C32H0U04475
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
Black Dkt Lthr
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Recent Arrival! Alpine White 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Protection, Apple CarPlay Preparation, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Comfort Access, Driving Assistant, Front/Rear Park Distance Control, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, Manual Side Sunshades, Park Assistant, Premium Package Enhanced, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Smartphone Connectivity Package, Soft Close Doors, Speed Limit Info, Storage Compartment Package, Surround View, Universal Remote Control, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB. On most aspects of quality, style, exclusivity, and class, the X5 was rated highly by owners. Traction is abundant in inclement weather, the commanding driving position is easy to appreciate, and the X5 inspires plenty of confidence, almost no matter the weather. A comfortable ride on most models, as well as a generous cargo hold and plenty of at-hand storage for smaller items helps round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca This vehicle is safety inspected and reconditioned to luxury standards! Contact or visit BMW Langley for your exclusive viewing and test drive today! (Doc fee $495, $595 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Additional Features
  • Alpine White
  • M Sport Line
  • Fineline Oak Wood Trim
  • Premium Package Enhanced
  • Black Dakota Leather
  • Driving Assistant
  • Apple Car Play
  • Smartphone Connectivity Package
  • Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth
  • 2 Key Books

