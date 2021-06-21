Menu
2017 BMW X5

66,455 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
BMW Langley

604-533-0269

xDrive35i

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

66,455KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7501785
  • Stock #: DX78878
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C32H0X78878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Ivory/Black Dakota Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DX78878
  • Mileage 66,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Black Sapphire Metallic BMW X5 xDrive35i 8-Speed Automatic AWD 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower TurboIvory White/Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Protection, Apple CarPlay Preparation, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Comfort Access, Driving Assistant, Fineline Oak Wood Trim, Front/Rear Park Distance Control, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Lumbar Support, Manual Side Sunshades, Park Assistant, Premium Package Enhanced, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Smartphone Connectivity Package, Soft Close Doors, Speed Limit Info, Storage Compartment Package, Surround View, Universal Remote Control, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

2 keys
Fineline Oak Wood Trim
Premium Package Enhanced
Ivory/Black Dakota Leather
Black Sapphire Metallic
Driving Assistant
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System

