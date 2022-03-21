Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

12,500 KM

Details Description Features

$108,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$108,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

3LZ

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

3LZ

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$108,800

+ taxes & licensing

12,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8969302
  • Stock #: 1081
  • VIN: 1G1YT3D63H5601081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ
12,500 Kilometres
Torch Red
Stock#1081

This Chevrolet Corvette Z06 comes to us with just over 12,000 kilometres. Sporting an eye catching Torch red exterior and a black leather interior, this American Muscle convertible is hard to miss. Optioned with the 3LZ package, the car includes such features as heated and cooled seats, front and rear camera, competition carbon bucket seats and much more.

The Z06 uses a supercharged 6.2L LT4 V8, making 650 hp and 650 lb-ft. A 7-speed manual gearbox is equipped for a fully engaged driving experience, with optionally enabled automatic rev-matching downshifts for extra accuracy during a spirited drive.

This low mile, accident free convertible is ready for its next owner!

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Financing and warranties available.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

1999 Pontiac Firebir...
 65,000 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz S...
 51,000 KM
$103,800 + tax & lic
1996 Ferrari F355 Be...
 79,000 KM
$199,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory