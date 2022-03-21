$108,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
3LZ
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8969302
- Stock #: 1081
- VIN: 1G1YT3D63H5601081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 12,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ
12,500 Kilometres
Torch Red
Stock#1081
This Chevrolet Corvette Z06 comes to us with just over 12,000 kilometres. Sporting an eye catching Torch red exterior and a black leather interior, this American Muscle convertible is hard to miss. Optioned with the 3LZ package, the car includes such features as heated and cooled seats, front and rear camera, competition carbon bucket seats and much more.
The Z06 uses a supercharged 6.2L LT4 V8, making 650 hp and 650 lb-ft. A 7-speed manual gearbox is equipped for a fully engaged driving experience, with optionally enabled automatic rev-matching downshifts for extra accuracy during a spirited drive.
This low mile, accident free convertible is ready for its next owner!
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Financing and warranties available.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
Vehicle Features
