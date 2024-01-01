$16,955+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P215022
- Mileage 86,954 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE LTSUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REAR-CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START, PARKING SENSORS, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215022PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
