2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT

SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REAR-CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START, PARKING SENSORS, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS

AVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONS

STOCK # P215022
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

86,954 KM

Details

$16,955

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$16,955

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,954KM
VIN 3G1BE5SM1HS565412

Vehicle Specifications

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215022
  • Mileage 86,954 KM

Vehicle Description

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$16,955

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2017 Chevrolet Cruze