2017 Chevrolet Express
RWD 2500 135" *Back Up Camera, A/C, Power Group*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9481053
- VIN: 1GCWGAFF0H1158397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 165,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Must See... 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van...
Loaded with Options such as Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Engine Block Heater, 4.8L V8, Stabilitrak, Aux Transmission Cooler and Much Much More...
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
1998 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
