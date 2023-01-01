Menu
2017 Chevrolet Express

165,065 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoworld

604-510-7227

RWD 2500 135" *Back Up Camera, A/C, Power Group*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,065KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481053
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFF0H1158397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 165,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Must See... 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van...
Loaded with Options such as Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Engine Block Heater, 4.8L V8, Stabilitrak, Aux Transmission Cooler and Much Much More...

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

1998 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioned Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

