<p>2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew 4X4, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, AM/FM/CD/Bluetooth, Bose Speakers, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, VERY Clean Local Truck!</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

170,800 KM

$25,550

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew 4X4

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew 4X4

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,800KM
VIN 3GCUKREC3HG502625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2449
  • Mileage 170,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew 4X4, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, AM/FM/CD/Bluetooth, Bose Speakers, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, VERY Clean Local Truck!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500