$25,550+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew 4X4
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew 4X4
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$25,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,800KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKREC3HG502625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2449
- Mileage 170,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew 4X4, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, AM/FM/CD/Bluetooth, Bose Speakers, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, VERY Clean Local Truck!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 21,800 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 27,500 KM $69,990 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma trd 4x4 0 $55,555 + tax & lic
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,550
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500