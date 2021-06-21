Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

118,040 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

2LT Z71 4x4, 5.3L Crew, Htd Seats, Rev Cam/Sensors

2LT Z71 4x4, 5.3L Crew, Htd Seats, Rev Cam/Sensors

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

118,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7507137
  • Stock #: B3643(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC3HG346375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 118,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner Truck with NO Accident Claims!! 

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Plus Pkg, Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 5.9 Ft Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, Power Pedals, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, On Star, A/C, Cruise Con trol, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, HID Headlights, Power Rear Sliding Window, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 118,040 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $38,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3643.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

