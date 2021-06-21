+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Extra Clean!! One Owner Truck with NO Accident Claims!!
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Plus Pkg, Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 5.9 Ft Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, Power Pedals, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, On Star, A/C, Cruise Con trol, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, HID Headlights, Power Rear Sliding Window, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 118,040 Kms..
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $38,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3643..
Dealer# 31138.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8