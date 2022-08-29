$39,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT Z71 4x4, Crew, Level Lift, Rim/Tire Pkg, A/T's
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9240070
- Stock #: B3832(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3GCUKREC3HG496048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 93,402 Kms.. Extra's Include a 2.5 Inch Level Lift, 20 Inch Fuel Rims with General Grabber All Terrain Tires and a Bakflip Tonneau Cover..
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 4x4, LT Plus Package, Crew Cab, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Center Console, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, Wireless Charging, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Pedals, Remote Locking Tailgate, Power Rear Sliding Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and SO Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 93,402 Kms..
Priced at Only $39,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Vehicle Features
