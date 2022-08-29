Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

93,402 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2LT Z71 4x4, Crew, Level Lift, Rim/Tire Pkg, A/T's

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

93,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9240070
  • Stock #: B3832(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC3HG496048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 93,402 Kms.. Extra's Include a 2.5 Inch Level Lift, 20 Inch Fuel Rims with General Grabber All Terrain Tires and a Bakflip Tonneau Cover..

 

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 4x4, LT Plus Package, Crew Cab, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Center Console, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, Wireless Charging, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Pedals, Remote Locking Tailgate, Power Rear Sliding Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and SO Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 93,402 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $39,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All Our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3832.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

