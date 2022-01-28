$75,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
High Country 4x4, Crew, Diesel, One Local Owner!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8168932
- Stock #: B3712(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GC4K1EY0HF169363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,464 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local Fraser Valley, Top Model High Country Diesel with Only 94,464 Kms! Service Records on File..
2017 Chevrolet 3500HD High Country 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Driver Alert Package, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Park Assist, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Pedals, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, HD Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Folding Tow Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, USB Inputs, Wireless Charging, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Box Liner and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 94,464 Kms..
Vehicle Features
