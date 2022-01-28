Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

96,464 KM

Details Description Features

$75,900

+ tax & licensing
$75,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

High Country 4x4, Crew, Diesel, One Local Owner!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

High Country 4x4, Crew, Diesel, One Local Owner!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,900

+ taxes & licensing

96,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8168932
  Stock #: B3712(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1GC4K1EY0HF169363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,464 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local Fraser Valley, Top Model High Country Diesel with Only 94,464 Kms! Service Records on File.. 

 

2017 Chevrolet 3500HD High Country 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Driver Alert Package, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Park Assist, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Pedals, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, HD Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Folding Tow Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, USB Inputs, Wireless Charging, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Box Liner and So Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 94,464 Kms.. 

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $75,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..  

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3712.. 

Dealer# 31138.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

