$55,990
$55,990
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LT - Bluetooth
Location
$55,990
+ taxes & licensing
81,618KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9436017
- Stock #: L6506
- VIN: 1GC4KZCG2HF166506
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,618 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $57110 - Pioneer value price is just $55990!
Dominate both the road and the worksite in the Chevy Silverado 3500HD. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Langley.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 81,618 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is LT. The makes this Silverado 3500HD a little nicer and easier to live with. Features include the MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a remote locking EZ lift and lower tailgate making it easier to open and close, heated power mirrors, remote keyless entry, a rear vision camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $421.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $77775 ). See dealer for details.
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
