2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT AUTO TURBO SUNROOF REAR CAMERA LOADED

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,350KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4371180
  • Stock #: 12642
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SB6H4164148
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback has not yet reached the 50,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Chevrolet are offered, including: heated seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and a split folding rear seat. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Flare Side
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

