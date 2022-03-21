$15,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LS Hatchback Auto, A/C, Apple CarPlay, Reverse Cam
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8710124
- Stock #: B3772(DL#31138)
- VIN: KL8CB6SA3HC803193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 45,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Fuel Mileage!! Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Car with No Accident Declarations.. Only 45,227 Kms..
2017 Chevrolet Spark LS, 5 Door Hatchback, 1.4L 4 Cylinder, Automatic, Options Include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Rear Defrost, On-Star, Intermittent Wipers, Auto Headlamps and More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 45,227 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $15,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All Our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3772..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
