2017 Chevrolet Spark

45,227 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

LS Hatchback Auto, A/C, Apple CarPlay, Reverse Cam

LS Hatchback Auto, A/C, Apple CarPlay, Reverse Cam

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,227KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8710124
  • Stock #: B3772(DL#31138)
  • VIN: KL8CB6SA3HC803193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 45,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Fuel Mileage!! Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Car with No Accident Declarations.. Only 45,227 Kms..

 

2017 Chevrolet Spark LS, 5 Door Hatchback, 1.4L 4 Cylinder, Automatic, Options Include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Rear Defrost, On-Star, Intermittent Wipers, Auto Headlamps and More.. 

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 45,227 Kms..  

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $15,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All Our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3772.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

