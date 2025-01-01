Menu
Introducing the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS AWD in crisp Summit Whitea compact SUV that delivers all-weather capability, practicality, and value. With 158,918 km, this Trax is a reliable choice for drivers seeking versatility and everyday functionality.

Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L turbocharged engine and paired with an all-wheel-drive system, the Trax LS offers confident handling and stability in a variety of driving conditions. Whether youre navigating snowy roads or cruising through the city, this SUV has the capability to get you there comfortably.

The interior of the Trax LS is thoughtfully designed with durable cloth seating, a user-friendly layout, and ample cargo space with split-folding rear seats. Standard features include a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports to keep you connected and in control. Air conditioning, power windows, and keyless entry add to the convenience.

Safety is also a key focus, with features like a rearview camera, 10 airbags, traction control, and stability control all working together to give you peace of mind.

With its compact footprint, AWD versatility, and dependable performance, the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS AWD in white is a smart, budget-friendly SUV ready for your daily drive.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.

2017 Chevrolet Trax

157,142 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS AWD

12513916

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS AWD

Location

AutoAgents

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,142KM
VIN 3GNCJNSB4HL188713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 157,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS AWD in crisp Summit Whitea compact SUV that delivers all-weather capability, practicality, and value. With 158,918 km, this Trax is a reliable choice for drivers seeking versatility and everyday functionality.
Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L turbocharged engine and paired with an all-wheel-drive system, the Trax LS offers confident handling and stability in a variety of driving conditions. Whether you're navigating snowy roads or cruising through the city, this SUV has the capability to get you there comfortably.
The interior of the Trax LS is thoughtfully designed with durable cloth seating, a user-friendly layout, and ample cargo space with split-folding rear seats. Standard features include a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports to keep you connected and in control. Air conditioning, power windows, and keyless entry add to the convenience.
Safety is also a key focus, with features like a rearview camera, 10 airbags, traction control, and stability control all working together to give you peace of mind.
With its compact footprint, AWD versatility, and dependable performance, the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS AWD in white is a smart, budget-friendly SUV ready for your daily drive.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 Chevrolet Trax